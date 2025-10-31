Wyoming Secretary Gray Speaks at New Turning Point USA Chapter

On Wednesday evening, Secretary Gray spoke to students at the kickoff event for the Laramie County Community College (LCCC) Turning Point Chapter in Cheyenne. His remarks were focused on key lessons from Charlie Kirk’s life, the future of the conservative movement in Wyoming, and why he believes it is so important to continue the legacy of Charlie Kirk.

“I really appreciated last night’s Turning Point launch event for the new Turning Point chapter at LCCC,” Secretary Gray said. This is a huge moment for Laramie County and for our entire state. These students are doing great work in advancing American values and in continuing Charlie Kirk’s work. We must continue Charlie Kirk’s legacy.”

In a Facebook post the state secretary said it was a great discussion and he looks forward to the continued success of the chapter.

Turning Point USA reports that they now have more than 800 college chapters nationwide and over 1,000 student-led chapters engaged on high school campuses "energizing a new generation of pro-America patriots."

Wyoming's Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, also one of the state's five elected officials, defended a student at Natrona County High School after reports of administration interfering with the student's efforts to run a Turning Point USA chapter.

“I stand with Kylie Wall and with any student in Wyoming who wants to learn and engage civically and thoughtfully. Our administrators and teachers must foster environments that are safe for ideas and debate, not closed classrooms where only certain viewpoints are tolerated. Every student in this state has the right to speak, to question, and to debate in school. When an administrator or teacher tries to silence them, they are crossing a line that I will not ignore" wrote Degenfelder.

Allegations arose that the Natrona County High School TPUSA chapter faced obstacles, such as being excluded from an event and the student leader being prevented from speaking to the press without supervision.

In the aftermath, the Natrona County School District released a "statement of clarity" that affirmed its support for student-led clubs and their right to free speech.

