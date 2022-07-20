Cheyenne Police Still Working to Solve Murders That Took Place 7 Years Ago

Jaimel Blajszczak, Townsquare Media

The Cheyenne Police Department is still working to solve a double homicide that took place seven years ago.

The horrific murders happened on Monday, July 20, 2015, at The Coin Shop at 510 W. Lincolnway, just blocks away from the Depot Plaza where a Cheyenne Frontier Days pancake breakfast was winding down.

Large crowds were circulating through the area when police received a report of an armed robbery at the business.

Officers arrived to find the owner, 67-year-old Dwight Brockman, and his friend, 76-year-old George "Doc" Manley, shot to death.

Since then, police have poured countless man-hours into the high-profile case, but have yet to find the men's killer(s).

"(We're) still seeking additional information," Public Information Officer Alex Farkas told KGAB Radio Wednesday afternoon.

"Detectives continue to work diligently and investigate any and all leads," she added.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Pendleton at 307-633-6666 or jpendleton@cheyennepd.org.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or by visiting silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

