FOCO Police: Suspect Used Semi-Automatic Rifle To Rob Store

Police in Fort Collins are looking for a man who they say used a semi-automatic rifle to rob a convenience store on Saturday.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to a convenience store at 970 West Horsetooth Road a little after 1 p.m.

Police say they were told that a man went into the store with a bag and a semi-automatic rifle, yelling at store patrons to get out while two store clerks remained inside. He then demanded the money that was in the two cash registers.

After being given the money, the man left the store. No one was injured in the armed robbery.

Police say the suspect was a black male, standing under six feet tall and weighing around 150 pounds. His face was partially covered during the robbery. According to the post:

Fort Collins Police Detectives continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Detective Brian Werder at (970) 416 2387.