Casper Police: Three Robberies Reported on Sunday Evening

Casper police are investigating three armed robberies that occurred in central Casper on Sunday evening, according to a news release on Monday.

At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar Store on CY Avenue where an unknown male suspect entered the store, showed a firearm to the clerk and demanded cash from the register.

At 8:50 p.m., during the investigation of the Family Dollar Store robbery, officers received a report of another robbery at the Kum and Go convenience store at 15th and McKinley streets.

The suspect entered the store, went straight to the clerk and demanded money, presented what appeared to be a firearm in his jacket pocket, but fled after people pulled into the parking lot and apparently scared him.

A few minutes later, he went to the Big D Gas Station on East 12th Street, showed a pistol and demanded money, then fled on foot.

The Casper Police Department is asking for the community's help identifying this person.

"We strongly believe someone in #ourcommunity knows this person and has information that will aid in bringing safe and positive conclusion to this matter," the news release said.

"The suspect is still believed to be armed and dangerous."

If you have any information in this case please contact the department’s Investigations Division, (307) 235-8286), or you can anonymously provide the information through Crime Stoppers.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Educates Truckers About Truckers Against Trafficking