Casper Police Ask for Help to Find Armed Robbery Suspect

Casper Police Department Casper Police Department loading...

The Casper Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a male suspect who robbed the Smith's Grocery Store on Wednesday night, according to a news release from the department on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call about a robbery at the service express part of the store at 2400 CY Ave., at 10:12 p.m.

The unidentified male suspect entered the store armed with a firearm, displayed the firearm to the store clerk and demanded money from the register.

He took several hundred dollars and fled the store on foot.

"We strongly believe someone in the community knows this person and has information that will aid in bringing safe and positive conclusion to this matter," the news release said.

Police believe the suspect is armed and dangerous.

"We would ask the community, specifically those who work with any form of public services to remain vigilant," the news release said.

The Casper Police Department's Investigations Division wants anyone with information about the robbery to contact it at (307 235-8286, or you can report information to Crime Stoppers.