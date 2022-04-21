UDPATE: Missing Cheyenne Teen Found Safe, Police Say

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say James has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to a department Facebook post, Hadlee James left her home in Cheyenne sometime this morning, April 21, after 2:30 a.m.

James is 5-foot-3, weighs 125 pounds, and has dyed black hair and green eyes.

It's unknown what she was last wearing, but she often wears black clothing and white Nike shoes. She may also be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding James' whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 22-23400.

This is the second time James has gone missing in the past week.