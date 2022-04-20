Cheyenne Police Asking For Help Finding Runaway Teen

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old runaway.

That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page.

According to the post, Elijah Givhan stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Saturday night, at which time he may have been wearing Air Force 1 tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Elijah Givhan is being asked to call the Cheyenne Police Dispatch Center at (307) 637-6525.