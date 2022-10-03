ATTENTION: Missing Juvenile Last Seen in Casper on October 1st

The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagle.

She is 15 years old, white female, 5'05", 105 lbs.

Wagler was last seen in Casper, Wyoming on October 1st, 2022.

She is believed to be headed towards Alaska.

Wagler has changed her appearance to include dying her hair black and cutting it to shoulder length.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and carrying two backpacks, one pink and one blue. Any and all information would be helpful.

If you have any information for the Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office please call (307) 864-2622.

