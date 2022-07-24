UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Habitual Runaway Located, Cheyenne Police Say

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say 13-year-old Hadlee James has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are again asking for the public's help locating 13-year-old Hadlee James.

According to a department Facebook post, James was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Lummis Court, which is on the south side near Johnson Junior High School.

James is 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds, and has shoulder-length black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on James' whereabouts is asked to contact police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

This isn't the first time James has run away. Police asked for help locating her twice in April, once in May, and just four days ago.