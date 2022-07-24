UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Habitual Runaway Located, Cheyenne Police Say
UPDATE:
Cheyenne police say 13-year-old Hadlee James has been located.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Cheyenne police are again asking for the public's help locating 13-year-old Hadlee James.
According to a department Facebook post, James was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Lummis Court, which is on the south side near Johnson Junior High School.
James is 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds, and has shoulder-length black hair and green eyes.
Get our free mobile app
Anyone with information on James' whereabouts is asked to contact police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.
This isn't the first time James has run away. Police asked for help locating her twice in April, once in May, and just four days ago.
12 Totally Free Cheyenne Frontier Days Events
Check out the free events happening at Cheyenne Frontier Days this year!