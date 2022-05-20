5/21 UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say Smith has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who didn't come home from school Friday.

According to a department Facebook post, Summer Smith was last seen at Johnson Junior High School around 3:30 p.m.

"Summer was wearing either a white 'Frozen' jacket or a purple heavy winter coat, blue skinny jeans or multi-colored leggings, and grey running shoes," the post reads.

Smith is 5-foot-2, weighs 97 pounds, and has dirty blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

