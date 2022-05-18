Mills Police Asking For Public Help In Locating Missing Juvenile

The Mills Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing male juvenile.

Josiah Decker is currently missing. He was last seen wearing a black Natrona County High School ROTC Sweatshirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots. He was last seen on Tuesday, May 17.

The Mills Police Department asks that if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Josiah, that they please call the Mills Police Department at 307-266-4796.

K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available.

