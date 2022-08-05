BREAKING: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Perform Search and Rescue for Missing Juvenile

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel have located a juvenile on Casper Mountain that has been missing since early afternoon on Friday.

That's according to Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with the NCSO.

"We responded to the Rim Campground area of Muddy Mountain around 1:45 p.m. this afternoon and ultimately launched a Search and Rescue operation," Grogan told K2 Radio News. "Personnel located the missing juvenile around 7 p.m. tonight and they have been transported to the hospital for medical evaluation."

No other information is available at this time, but K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available.