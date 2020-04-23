Cheyenne Police Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old boy.

Police say Izaak R. Martinez was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 1200 W. Jefferson Road, near the Boys & Girls Club.

Martinez is 5-foot-3, weighs 120 pounds and has long, curly black and blond bleached hair. He was last seen wearing a gray Carhartt beanie, gray hoodie, holey black jeans and black Vans shoes.

A​nyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.