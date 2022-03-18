Cheyenne Police Need Help Finding 13-Year-Old Runaway
3/20/22 UPDATE:
Cheyenne police say Willow has been located.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old runaway.
According to a department Facebook post, Tyrian Willow was last seen near the 100 block of W. 9th Street headed toward S. Greeley Highway.
Willow is 5-foot-2, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a black and white hoodie.
Anyone with information on Willow's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.
