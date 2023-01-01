UPDATE: Missing Wyoming Runaway Found Safe

UPDATE: Missing Wyoming Runaway Found Safe

Canva/Rock Springs Police Department

UPDATE: Police now say she has been found and is safe.

Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in finding Snow White, who is believed to be a runaway

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:

May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway. Snow White was last seen today, January in the 1700 Swanson Drive area. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black sweatpants, socks and sandals and had a pink blanket with her. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 and reference R23- 00020.'

2022's Deadliest Wyoming County in Terms of Traffic Deaths

While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.

As the numbers stand now, more people have died on the road in Laramie County than in any other county in 2022.

Below is the Wyoming Highway Patrol narrative of every fatal crash that has occurred in Laramie County this year.
Filed Under: Rock Springs, rock springs police department, runaway
Categories: Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio