UPDATE: Missing Wyoming Runaway Found Safe
UPDATE: Police now say she has been found and is safe.
Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in finding Snow White, who is believed to be a runaway
That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:
