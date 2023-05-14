Update: Missing Wyoming Boy Has Been Found

UPDATE: Kayson has been found, according to a Rock Springs Police Department spokesman.

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 13-year-old Kayson Moore.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, Kayson was last seen at 11 am on Saturday May13.

Anyone with information on Kayson is being asked to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307 352-2575, reference case R23-09243.

