Cheyenne Man Receives Split Sentence for Sexually Abusing Minor

A Cheyenne man who admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old employee when he was 28 years old received a split sentence Monday in Laramie County District Court.

Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced 32-year-old Thomas Keetley to 60 days in jail and five years of probation for the charge of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Pursuant to a plea agreement, the state dismissed the other charges against Keetley, which included three counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of child abuse.

In addition, Campbell ordered Keetley to pay $21,113 in restitution to Medicaid for his victim's treatment.

If Keetley violates the terms of his probation, he faces an underlying sentence of 18 to 60 months in prison.

