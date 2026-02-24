First of all, nobody is paying me to say any of this. I didn’t score free tickets. This isn’t sponsored:

If there’s one thing not getting nearly enough buzz, it’s the absolutely stacked concert lineup for Cheyenne Frontier Nights at the 2026 Cheyenne Frontier Days — and trust me, it deserves the hype.

Set for July 17–26, the 2026 CFD is bringing a powerhouse roster of country heavy-hitters to town. Headliners include Blake Shelton, HARDY, Riley Green, Trace Adkins, Zach Top, Jo Dee Messina, Alex Warren and Wyatt Flores — a lineup that blends chart-topping veterans with some of the most exciting rising stars in the genre.

Among the can’t-miss performances is breakout powerhouse Jesse Murph. She may be small in stature, but her voice is anything but. With gritty, raspy vocals and deeply personal lyrics — yes, she writes her own songs — Murph delivers raw anthems about heartbreak, resilience and hard-earned growth.

Jessie Murph at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images) Jessie Murph at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images) loading...

“I'm from Ace town

Where the hicks hang

Where the dirt drinks

Where the sun stings

And they all know it's the wrong road

But they still go, yeah they still go”

Her vulnerability and storytelling cut deep, making her one of the most compelling young artists on the bill.

And then there’s The Red Clay Strays, set to take the stage July 19. The Alabama-based band defies easy categorization. They sing about faith without fitting into Christian rock. They lean country, but they’re not strictly country. There’s rock, there’s Delta blues — and shades of legends like Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and Lynyrd Skynyrd woven through their sound.

Brandon Coleman of the Red Clay Strays plays at the Rolling Stone Future of Music Showcase at ACL Live in 202 (Photo by Amy E. Price/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images) Brandon Coleman of the Red Clay Strays plays at the Rolling Stone Future of Music Showcase at ACL Live in 202 (Photo by Amy E. Price/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images) loading...

“She comes from silver spoon, golden rule, private school

Never missed Sunday church

And I come from blue collar, low dollar

Out here where concrete meets old red dirt”

Their music feels both timeless and completely their own — gritty, soulful and impossible to box in.

And just when you think the lineup couldn’t get any stronger, July 24 brings Cameron Whitcomb to Cheyenne. The fast-rising singer-songwriter has racked up more than 500 million global streams, earned the 2025 CCMA Breakthrough Artist of the Year award, and built a devoted fan base through brutally honest storytelling about addiction, recovery and redemption. A former Top 20 contestant on American Idol, Whitcomb has quickly become one of the most compelling voices in modern country/folk, selling out tours behind his album The Hard Way.

His song “Options” is the kind you put on repeat — the kind that sneaks up on you and stays there. If he’s not already on your radar, he will be soon.

Bottom line? Cheyenne Frontier Nights isn’t just good this year. It’s gonna be EPIC.

Cameron Whitcomb performs onstage during a concert at Kesselhaus on August 24, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedro Becerra/Redferns) Cameron Whitcomb performs onstage during a concert at Kesselhaus on August 24, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedro Becerra/Redferns) loading...