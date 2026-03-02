The City of Casper is taking a closer look at its streetlighting system and is asking residents to weigh in.

City officials have launched an online survey inviting citizens to share whether they feel current street lighting levels are adequate — or if they’re too bright or too dim — for driving, biking, walking and overall neighborhood comfort.

“We have an online survey so that citizens can tell us if our street lighting is enough, too much, or too little for driving, cycling, walking, and the overall neighborhood and environment,” said Streets Manager Casey Lynch. “We are also asking citizens to report streetlight outages through the survey link or our Casper 311 Citizen Request.”

The feedback will be combined with a citywide streetlight inventory to help develop the Casper Streetlight Master Plan. The effort is funded through a $119,800 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Street lighting plays a key role in public safety, traffic visibility and neighborhood livability. However, powering Casper’s streetlights and traffic control signals comes at a cost — more than $600,000 annually in electricity expenses.

Lynch said one goal of the master plan is to find ways to reduce those costs by transitioning to more energy-efficient lighting while maintaining the safety and community benefits streetlights provide.

The Casper Streetlighting Survey is available in the “Recent News” section of the city’s website at casperwy.gov and on the City of Casper’s Facebook page. The survey will remain open from March 1 through March 31.

🤘🎸 Wyoming-Born Ian Munsick Brings Western Soul to Casper Stage February 19, 2026. Returning to Casper for his Eagle Flies Free tour, Munsick captivated fans with a mix of nostalgia and modern flair. Sharing the stage with Jake Worthington and Tyler Nance, the Wyoming native delivered a performance steeped in Western tradition and country storytelling. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM