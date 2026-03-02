Tonight, March’s full moon will rise in the sky, glowing its usual white, but as the night progresses, it will transform into a dramatic reddish-orange “blood moon.” A somewhat rare astronomical phenomenon, a total lunar eclipse will occur in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2026, captivating viewers across North America, Australia, and East Asia. While partial lunar eclipses are more common, this will be the last total lunar eclipse visible in the United States until late 2028, making it a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle for many.

During totality—the phase when the moon is fully immersed in Earth’s dark shadow—the full moon will appear blood-red. Totality begins at 6:04 a.m. EST (11:04 GMT), peaks at 6:33 a.m. EST (11:33 GMT), and will last approximately 58 minutes. Afterward, the moon will slowly emerge from Earth’s umbral shadow, completing the eclipse. More than 40% of the world’s population—over three billion people—will have the chance to witness at least some portion of the event.

Why does the moon turn red?

The reddish-orange glow occurs because of the way sunlight interacts with Earth’s atmosphere. As the moon passes into Earth’s shadow, longer wavelengths of sunlight—red and orange—are bent and refracted toward the moon, while shorter wavelengths, like blue and indigo, scatter and don’t reach it. This effect is similar to the colors seen during sunrises and sunsets, giving the eclipsed moon its otherworldly hue.

Observers can catch the eclipse in stages: the penumbral eclipse begins at 1:44 a.m. MST, the partial eclipse starts at 2:50 a.m., totality lasts from 4:04–5:04 a.m., the maximum eclipse is at 4:33 a.m., and the partial phase ends at 6:17 a.m. For anyone looking to witness an unforgettable celestial show, the March 3 blood moon offers a rare chance to see science and beauty come together in the night sky.

