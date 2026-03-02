U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis took the Senate floor on Wednesday to celebrate the achievements of Wyoming’s three Olympic athletes who represented Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Wyoming’s three Olympic athletes made a remarkable mark on the 2026 Winter Games, reflecting the state’s reputation for resilience, dedication, and quiet excellence. Breezy Johnson of Jackson Hole captured the nation’s first gold medal of the Games in Alpine Skiing, a triumph that highlights years of disciplined training on the slopes.

Jaelin Kauf from Alta earned two silver medals in Single and Dual Mogul Skiing, becoming the most decorated U.S. mogul skier in Olympic history—a testament to both her skill and persistence.

Anna Gibson, also from Jackson Hole, made history as the first American woman to compete in Ski Mountaineering, finishing fourth in the mixed relay and proving that Wyoming athletes are breaking new ground in winter sports.

Senators Barrasso and Lummis emphasized that these achievements are not simply the product of talent, but of hard work, supportive communities, and the state’s hallmark values of toughness and independence, showing how these athletes carry Wyoming’s spirit onto the global stage.

Senator Barrasso remarked:

“The 2026 Olympic Games were the most successful Winter Games in our nation’s history. Team USA won an astonishing 12 gold medals—the most ever in Winter Olympics history—and brought home 33 medals overall, the second-highest total of any country. Wyoming played an important part in that success. Congratulations to our Olympic champions from Wyoming. They’ve made history, and we are incredibly proud of them.”

Senator Lummis added:

“Mr. President, these three athletes remind us that greatness is built, not born—in gyms, on ski mountains, during early morning training, and through dedication to diet, exercise, and community support. Wyoming has always stood for toughness, independence, and quiet excellence. Breezy, Jaelin, and Anna carried that spirit onto the world stage, making our state and our nation proud. We are lucky to call them ours.”