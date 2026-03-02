For the first time, local shelter staff are casting a line into new waters — and they’ve reeled in two unexpected residents.

Meet Herb and Bobbi, a pair of 2-year-old Black Moor goldfish now swimming in search of a forever home. While the shelter is no stranger to dogs and cats, fish are a first.

“When we got the call, we knew what we had to do,” staff said with a laugh. “We’ve honestly never had fish before — but there’s a first time for everything.”

The duo, believed to be male, are classic Black Moors — known for their deep, velvety coloring, metallic sheen and distinctive telescope eyes that seem to stare straight through you. Whether they’re silently judging their human caretakers or simply enjoying the steady rise of bubbles in their tank remains a mystery.

What’s not a mystery is their appeal.

With flowing, elegant fins and a calm, peaceful demeanor, Herb and Bobbi have quickly charmed visitors. Staff say the pair often greet onlookers with curiosity, gliding to the glass as if to inspect whoever has stopped by.

“They’re fun to watch and surprisingly attentive,” staff said. “Fish like these don’t always get the credit they deserve as companions.”

But adopting aquatic pets comes with responsibility.

Like many small animals, goldfish care can be underestimated. Herb and Bobbi will need an experienced owner prepared to provide proper filtration, regular tank maintenance and plenty of space to thrive. A 40-gallon tank is considered ideal for the pair — giving them room to explore, grow and stay healthy.

“They may be quiet companions, but they still require dedication,” staff emphasized. “Their happiness should always be the goal.”

For those with a love of aquatic life — and the resources to give these two a comfortable home — Herb and Bobbi are ready to make a splash.

Interested adopters can stop by during open hours to meet the dynamic duo and learn more about what it takes to bring them home.

