Casper shoppers will soon have a new option for discounted brand-name merchandise as Burlington Stores, Inc. prepares to open its first Wyoming location this spring.

The national off-price retailer announced it will open at Blackmore Marketplace, 540 Newport Road, marking the company’s debut in the Cowboy State. The Casper store is part of Burlington’s continued nationwide expansion and will push the retailer’s footprint to 47 states.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Burlington reported fiscal 2024 net sales of $10.6 billion and operated 1,211 stores at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025 across 46 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BURL and is a Fortune 500 company.

Originally known for its coats and outerwear, Burlington now offers a broad selection of discounted merchandise — up to 60% off other retailers’ prices — including women’s apparel, menswear, juniors, kids and baby items, footwear, beauty products, home décor, toys, gifts and pet accessories. New merchandise arrives daily, a hallmark of the off-price retail model.

The Casper store will feature Burlington’s updated store design, which includes a more streamlined layout, wider aisles and enhanced signage aimed at improving the shopping experience. The refreshed format is being rolled out nationwide, with more than half of existing stores already converted and the remainder expected to transition by the end of 2026.

Company officials say the new location is expected to draw both local shoppers and visitors, offering a range of sizes including Petites, Plus, and Big and Tall options.

The expansion also brings employment opportunities to Natrona County. Burlington is hiring for multiple positions, and interested applicants can apply online through the company’s careers website.

An official grand opening date has not yet been announced, but doors are expected to open sometime this spring.

👑🦸‍♂️Capes & Tiaras at David Street Station's Ice Rink January 10, 2026. It was a perfect Wyoming winter day — crisp, sunny, and full of joy ☀️❄️ Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media