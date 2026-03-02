Fire Engulfs Beloved Fort Diablo Steakhouse In Glenrock

Dawn had barely given way to morning light on Sunday, March 1, 2026, when chaos erupted at Fort Diablo, one of Glenrock’s beloved local eateries.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m., patrons inside the historic steakhouse and saloon noticed smoke crawling along the ceiling. Within minutes, what witnesses described as “a sudden burst of flames” began consuming the roofline and interior walls, sending towering plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Customers and staff rushed outside. Emergency crews from the Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department arrived swiftly, sirens cutting through the morning stillness.

Firefighters battled the blaze amid intense heat and falling embers, working to squash the flames while bystanders watched at a safe distance.

Residents watched from nearby streets as smoke rose from a business that has long served as a local gathering place.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet released information on what may have sparked it. Firefighters continued monitoring the scene through the late morning to address hot spots and prevent rekindling.

As the investigation continues, the community is left assessing the damage and considering what comes next for the well-known restaurant.

A GoFundMe has been started for the owner by his granddaughter, Taylor Stalkup. It reads, "Any donations will go directly to Kevin, and potentially restoring Fort Diablo. We’ve been a community for 30 years, let’s bring it all together once again in support of Kevin and his team. Thank you."

