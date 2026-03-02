Natrona County Arrest Log (02/28/26 - 03/02/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Brian Benally, 39, Fail to Comply

Elliot Aeschliman, 20, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Ope

Adrian Lopez, 24, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, FAIL TO PROVIDE PROOF OF LIABILITY INSUR

William Mamea, 40, APPLY PRESSURE ON THROAT OR NECK, RECKLESS ENDANGERING: FIREARM, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

Tyler Laplatney, 30, AGGR ASSAULT & BATTERY, AGGR ASSAULT & BATTERY: THREATEN W/ DRAW

Amos Mora, 36, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Aquilino Centeno Linares, 40, Immigration Hold

Norman Brummett, 30, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

Jose Hernandez-Vergara, 42, Immigration hold

Ethan Burgess, 26, Hold for CAC

Tammy Barnes, 55, Controlled Sub Poss, fail to Comply x3

Juan Quinn, 26, DUI ALCOHOL =TO> .08% - 4TH + OFF W/IN 1, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF

Tyler Goich, 35, Public intoxication Prohibited

Willow Dymond-Wagner, 19, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Teva Nguyen, 19, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Liquor Law-Minor Purchases Alcohol

Cristian Laris, 22, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF

Donald Young, 63, Fail to Comply

Rufus Thomas, 62, Fail to Appear, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Shanna Daniels, 42, ACCESSORY AFT FACT: FELONY CRIME

Jared Gilstrap, 44, Criminal Warrant

Jennifer Shakespeare, 40, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Marijuana-Possession, Trespassing

Paul Tolliver, 40, Criminal Warrant

Reginald Trosper, 32, Public intoxication Prohibited

Alexa Turrell, 24, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

