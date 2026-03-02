Natrona County Arrest Log (02/28/26 - 03/02/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (02/28/26 – 03/02/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Brian Benally, 39, Fail to Comply
Elliot Aeschliman, 20, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Ope
Adrian Lopez, 24, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, FAIL TO PROVIDE PROOF OF LIABILITY INSUR
William Mamea, 40, APPLY PRESSURE ON THROAT OR NECK, RECKLESS ENDANGERING: FIREARM, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE
Tyler Laplatney, 30, AGGR ASSAULT & BATTERY, AGGR ASSAULT & BATTERY: THREATEN W/ DRAW
Amos Mora, 36, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant
Aquilino Centeno Linares, 40, Immigration Hold
Norman Brummett, 30, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE
Jose Hernandez-Vergara, 42, Immigration hold
Ethan Burgess, 26, Hold for CAC
Tammy Barnes, 55, Controlled Sub Poss, fail to Comply x3
Juan Quinn, 26, DUI ALCOHOL =TO> .08% - 4TH + OFF W/IN 1, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF
Tyler Goich, 35, Public intoxication Prohibited
Willow Dymond-Wagner, 19, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
Teva Nguyen, 19, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Liquor Law-Minor Purchases Alcohol
Cristian Laris, 22, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF
Donald Young, 63, Fail to Comply
Rufus Thomas, 62, Fail to Appear, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
Shanna Daniels, 42, ACCESSORY AFT FACT: FELONY CRIME
Jared Gilstrap, 44, Criminal Warrant
Jennifer Shakespeare, 40, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Marijuana-Possession, Trespassing
Paul Tolliver, 40, Criminal Warrant
Reginald Trosper, 32, Public intoxication Prohibited
Alexa Turrell, 24, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE
