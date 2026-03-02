Gas prices are edging up again across Wyoming.

According to new data from GasBuddy, the average price for regular unleaded in Wyoming rose 2.3 cents over the past week, landing at $2.69 per gallon today. That’s 14.3 cents higher than a month ago, but still 26.8 cents lower than this time last year.

Prices across the state vary widely. GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Wyoming was selling fuel for $2.29 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.19, a 90-cent gap between the lowest and highest prices.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline climbed 5.6 cents this week to $2.94 per gallon. That figure is up 7.8 cents from a month ago, yet remains 10.1 cents lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel also increased, rising 5.4 cents to $3.74 per gallon.

In neighboring cities:

Fort Collins is averaging $2.79 per gallon, up 23.8 cents from last week.

Ogden sits at $2.69, up just under a penny.

Billings is averaging $2.82, up 5.2 cents.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the national average has now climbed for a fourth straight week, driven largely by seasonal factors and broader market forces. He noted markets are beginning to react to recent U.S.–Iran tensions, which have increased geopolitical uncertainty even without immediate supply disruptions.

Looking at historical trends, Wyoming drivers were paying $2.96 per gallon on March 2 in both 2024 and 2025, $3.37 in 2023, $3.47 in 2022, and $2.58 in 2021.

De Haan says upward pressure could continue in the week ahead, with the national average potentially reaching the $3-per-gallon mark for the first time this year.

