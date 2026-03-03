Hilltop Bank just got a little bigger.

On Friday, February 27, the Casper-based bank officially closed its acquisition of Cheyenne State Bank, planting a deeper flag in southeast Wyoming and fast-tracking new services for customers in the capital city.

By the numbers, Hilltop now sits at roughly $1.11 billion in assets, with a full-service trust and wealth management department managing more than $1.7 billion. Not bad for a bank that started as a local operation more than 60 years ago.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the Cheyenne State Bank transaction, officially welcoming Cheyenne State Bank customers as valued Hilltop customers,” said Greg Dixson, Hilltop’s president and CEO. “This acquisition has expedited the timing of services that we are now able to provide in Cheyenne. We look forward to serving Cheyenne and giving back to the community.”

If you drove through downtown Cheyenne over the weekend, you probably noticed the change. New signs went up, and by Monday, March 2, the building at 101 W. 19th Street reopened under the Hilltop name. The behind-the-scenes operational conversion is set for the weekend of March 13.

Hilltop Bank has been part of Wyoming’s financial landscape since 1964, when it was founded by local business owners in Casper. In 1977, the H.A. True family purchased the bank — and they’ve owned it ever since. The True family, well-known in Wyoming business circles for interests ranging from oil and pipelines to ranching, real estate, software development, and trucking, helped grow the bank from a modest spot in the Hilltop Shopping Center to its current 80,000-square-foot main office on Country Club Road.

And Cheyenne isn’t just getting a rebrand. Hilltop broke ground in July on a new 6,300-square-foot full-service branch northeast of Frontier Mall, signaling that the bank isn’t just testing the waters — it’s settling in.

From Casper to Gillette to Cheyenne, Hilltop now serves customers in all 23 Wyoming counties — and, increasingly, beyond state lines.

