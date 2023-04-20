Possible Snow Today and Tomorrow, Chance of Strong Storm on the Horizon

The National Weather Service in Riverton predicts a slight chance of snow today and tomorrow. Temps will range from 15 to 45 degrees. Strong wind gusts.

The weekend looks to be partly sunny, partly cloudy with mellow temps.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Western and Central Wyoming:

DAY ONE & TONIGHT:

Periods of moderate snow and gusty winds will continue to

impact northern WY, with the highest accumulations in the Bighorn

Mountains from Powder River Pass northward.

The northwest portion of the Bighorn Mountains could see 6 to 10

inches of snow, with particular impact to US 14. The southwest

portion around Big Trails could also see 4 to 8 inches as moist

northwest flow generates moderate snow off and on through late

Thursday.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

Friday...Another storm system will bring snow to western and

southwest WY on Friday, with gusty northwest and north winds

impacting much of the area during the afternoon. Some snow showers

are likely across central WY as well.

Monday and Tuesday...There is a 20-40 percent chance of a strong

storm developing from late Monday into Tuesday across WY. Details are

still quite uncertain though.