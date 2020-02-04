UPDATE (9:30 a.m. Tuesday)

Some highways, including Interstate 25, have reopened.

Original Story:

As expected, most major highways in central Wyoming remained closed Tuesday morning, a day after a large winter storm brought severe weather and significant snowfall to the region.

Interstate 25 remained closed between Douglas and Buffalo as of 5:30 a.m. The stretch from Douglas to Casper was expected to reopen between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Tuesday, but there was no estimated reopening time for the rest of the highway.

From Douglas to Cheyenne, I-25 was under a 'no unnecessary travel' advisory, with black ice in many areas.

The other significant interstate closure, though further south, was I-80 between Rock Springs and Laramie. WYDOT expected to be able to reopen the closed portion between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, but had warned of an extended closure in the wake of the storm.

From Evanston to La Barge Road at Exit 83, the eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed with an estimated reopening time between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. In southeast Wyoming, the westbound lanes of I-80 were closed from Cheyenne to Laramie, with the same estimated reopening period.

US 20/26 from Casper to Moneta remained closed, also with no update on a possible reopening time. US 20, also known as the old Glenrock highway, remained closed with no estimated reopening time.

All roads in an out of Muddy Gap were still shut down as well. WYDOT advised that US 287, WY 789 and WY 220 would likely be closed for an extended period due to the storm impact.

WY 220 was open from WY 487 to Casper, with a 'no unnecessary travel' advisory.

Closer to Casper, WY 251, also known as Casper Mountain Road, remained closed with no estimate on reopening. WY 257 and WY 258 (Outer Drive) were open, but with 'no unnecessary travel' advisories and hazardous including black ice, snowfall, blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Further north, WY 196 remained closed between I-25 and Buffalo with no estimate on reopening. WY 287 was closed between Midwest and Pine Tree Junction, also with no estimated reopening time.

For the latest road conditions, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.