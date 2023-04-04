Casper College Campus to Remain Closed on Wednesday

Casper College announced Tuesday afternoon that it will extend its closure through Wednesday due to challenging travel conditions and extreme drifting of snow.

The College announced earlier Monday that it was closing the campus, but didn't say whether that would extend to Tuesday, which it did.

Likewise on Tuesday, the College didn't say if the Wednesday closure would extend to Thursday.

Tuesday afternoon, the Riverton office of the National Weather Service said the blizzard warning that shut down central Wyoming would end at 6 p.m.

For the rest of today, the Weather Service said widespread blowing snow would continue and the total daytime accumulation would be 1 inches to 2 inches. The temperature would remain about 20. The north-northeast wind would blow about 9 mph.

Tuesday night, the Weather Service predicted more snow, but with an accumulation of probably less than a half inch, and widespread blowing snow mainly before 7 p.m. The low would be around 16 with a blustery north-northeast wind of 6 mph to 16 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday, skies will remain cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing with a high near 31. The wind will be breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 6 mph to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

