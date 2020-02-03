If you're in the Cowboy State, you might want to consider staying where you are as a major winter storm moves across Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has either closed or issued no unnecessary travel advisories for virtually every major route in the state. Many of the routes have no anticipated reopening time. Those that do are more than 15 hours out as of 10:45 a.m. Monday.

WYDOT has closed the below roads. This list is current as of 7:35 p.m. Monday. Check back for frequent updates.

Interstate 25: Buffalo to Douglas, no estimate for reopening.

Interstate 80: Eastbound from Evanston to Granger Junction (Exit 66), estimated to reopen between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday; Rock Springs to Laramie, estimated to reopen between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday; Westbound Laramie to Cheyenne, estimated to reopen between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

US 20: Between Casper and Glenrock, no estimated reopening time.

US 20/26: Between Moneta and Casper, no estimated reopening time.

US 30: Between Laramie and I-80 at Walcott Junction, estimated reopening time between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

US 191: Utah state line and mile marker 502, no estimate for reopening.

US 287/WY 789: Laramie to Sweetwater Station, no estimate for reopening, extended closure expected.

WY 28: Between Farson and US 287, no estimate for reopening.

WY 34: Between Bosler and the Platte/Albany County line, no estimated reopening time.

WY 71: Between Rawlins and end of state route, closed to thru traffic, local traffic permitted.

WY 135: Between 789 and Sweetwater Station, no estimate for reopening, extended closure anticipated.

WY 196: Between Buffalo and Kaycee, no estimate for reopening.

WY 210: Closed to through traffic, local traffic permitted between Cheyenne and I-80 east of Laramie.

WY 220: Between Muddy Gap and Alcova, extended closure, no estimated reopening time.

WY 225: Between Cheyenne and I-80 at Otto Road, estimated to reopen between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

WY 251 (Casper Mountain Road): Wyoming Blvd. to end of state route, no estimated reopening time.

WY 270: Between Guernsey and Manville, no estimate for reopening.

WY 313: Between Chugwater and 85

WY 387: Between Midwest and Pine Tree Jct., no estimate for reopening.

WY 430: Between Rock Springs and the Colorado state line, no estimate for reopening.

WY 487: Between Medicine Bow and WY 220, estimated to reopen between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

WY 789: Between WY 28/US 287 Junction and Baggs, no estimated reopening time.

Note: This list excludes routes within Yellowstone National Park.

Many of the routes that are open are under no necessary travel or other advisories. That list can be viewed here.

In addition to the above closed highways, Casper has issued a 'no unnecessary travel' advisory. Converse County has ceased plowing roads.

Natrona County Schools have also been closed for the day.

A list of Casper area businesses that have closed can be viewed here.