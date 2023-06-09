Small stretch of Platte River Trails Closed on Sunday for Mosquito Abatement

According to a news release from the City of Casper, a stretch of Platte River Trails beginning at Mike Lansing Field to the pedestrian bridge behind the North Casper softball fields will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11 through dawn Monday, June 12 for mosquito abatement.

This short closure will allow Natrona County Weed and Pest employees to effectively spray the area while keeping citizens safe.

