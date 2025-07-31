The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Wednesday that High Noon is recalling an unspecified number of what they call beach variety packs that were sent to retailers in Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin between July 21 and July 23.

The company says some of them also contained cans of the cocktail that were mislabeled as Celsius energy drinks, an entirely different brand.

"Some of these packs contain cans that are filled with High Noon vodka seltzer alcohol and are mislabeled as CELSIUS® ASTRO VIBE™ Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition with a silver top," the FDA said.

In other words, someone who bought Celsius hoping to catch an energy buzz might be in for something harder than expected.

The FDA says customers who unknowingly purchased the affected products should not consume the beverage in the energy drink can, warning of "unintentional alcohol ingestion."

Celsius said in a statement that the packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty cans of the energy drink to High Noon's production facility, which then filled them with vodka seltzer and packed them into their 12-packs.

Celsius says it has launched a joint investigation along with Gallo and the third-party can supplier.

The FDA says no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported.

The recall only affects two production lots with the following codes, which can be found on the top of the High Noon box: L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to L CCC 17JL25 23:59, and L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to L CCC 18JL25 03:00. There are also pictures in the FDA's announcement.

The FDA and Celsius say customers should check the lot codes and lid colors on all cans of Celsius Astro Vibe in the Sparkling Blue Razz flavor, even if they didn't come as part of a variety pack.

