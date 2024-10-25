CC Thunderbirds Alvar and Igo reunite on Cowgirls’ court for ’24–’25 season

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Looking ahead to the UW Cowgirl Basketball’s 2024–25 season, fans can expect to see a range of players from all across the country and world on the court. However, Casper locals attending UW games this fall will get the unique chance to see some familiar faces reuniting on the court in some new jerseys.

Joslin Igo, a guard from Douglas, and Logann Alvar, a Casper native playing forward, were teammates together as Casper College Thunderbirds. The two found a lot of success together on the court — the Thunderbirds are three-time defending NJCAA regional champs — but split up after the 2022–23 season when Igo came to UW.

Now a junior graduating out of the junior college level, Alvar is here at the University of Wyoming as a Cowgirl herself. The duo is back together, albeit in brown and gold this time, and they say their chemistry didn’t go anywhere.

“We’re great friends so it’s so much fun to have her here,” Igo said, “especially when it’s someone you’re so comfortable with and have known for so long. It’s been awesome.”

And the feeling is mutual for Alvar, who attended Kelly Walsh High School in Casper before starting her college journey.

“I’ll just know where she is and she’ll be able to find me easier. Sometimes the communication is just quicker,” Alvar said. “I know what she’s saying before she says it and vice-versa.”

To that point, the duo also said that understanding applies to the court. As the one out of the pair to have some experience as a Cowgirl already, Igo said that Alvar’s presence on the court is going to translate well into the NCAA.

“You can tell we’ve played together before; we have that chemistry still,” Igo said. “And I think the more the girls learn what Logann likes to do, they’re going to build that chemistry as well and feed off what Logann and I have and add to it.”

Alvar admitted that she can over-communicate at times, so having a friend in Igo who knows how she likes to play will be useful in settling into university-level basketball.

“When J and I communicate and we’re on a team, with everyone else it kind of flows a little better,” Alvar said.

And although they’re both at the University of Wyoming now, they said that they wouldn’t have been able to be the players they are today without fighting for the T-Birds in Casper and the leadership of CC Head Coach Dwight Gunnare.

“Coach G and the Casper College program does a great job. They’re top 10 in pre-season polls,” Alvar said. “They hold you to high expectations and, even though it is JuCo, they don’t expect anything less than you performing your best. That’s prepared me a lot.”

Igo added that playing at Casper College was valuable exposure to high-level basketball.

“Casper’s always a big force in the NJCAA — a national tournament team — so playing that level basketball in JuCo was huge for my development,” Igo said.

Whether at UW or Casper College, both players said that it’s a great feeling to have always represented their home state on the court. Not a lot of players get that opportunity, they said. Igo looked down at her jersey as she said that wearing Wyoming on her chest is a dream come true.

“It’s kind of an indescribable feeling,” Igo said. “It’s just special with all the pride in Wyoming. You have one university. So to be here in Wyoming is a feeling that you just can’t describe.”

Nov. 1 will be Alvar’s first chance at showing what she’s got to the whole of Wyoming as a Cowgirl when the team takes on Chadron State University. A full roster and schedule for the Cowgirls’ season can be found on the university’s athletics web page. Alvar’s ready for it.

“I’m just happy that the University of Wyoming would have me here and I love the community and I’m hoping I can represent well,” Alvar said.