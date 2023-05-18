Casper&#8217;s Morad Park Closes Monday for Parking Lot Work

Casper’s Morad Park Closes Monday for Parking Lot Work

Morad Park. Google Maps

Morad Park, accessible from southwest Wyoming Boulevard near the Fairgrounds, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to allow the City of Casper's Parks Department to grade the parking lot, according to a press release.

“This quick closure will mean a better experience for our park users; we apologize for any inconvenience this might cause,” Parks Manager Randy Norvelle said.

Morad Park, with its trail by the river, will reopen at 3 p.m. for regular use.

