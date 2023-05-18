Casper’s Morad Park Closes Monday for Parking Lot Work
Morad Park, accessible from southwest Wyoming Boulevard near the Fairgrounds, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to allow the City of Casper's Parks Department to grade the parking lot, according to a press release.
“This quick closure will mean a better experience for our park users; we apologize for any inconvenience this might cause,” Parks Manager Randy Norvelle said.
Morad Park, with its trail by the river, will reopen at 3 p.m. for regular use.
