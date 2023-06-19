Rising Flaming Gorge Water Levels Threaten Unattended Campers, RVs

Water levels at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir are up from last year and can threaten campers and recreational vehicles near the shoreline, according to a press release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.

"Obviously, if the water gets too high and you're parked too close to the shoreline, at the very least, you're risking water damage to your camper or other property," Sheriff's spokesman Jason Mower said.

"We just want people to be aware and be smart about the rising water levels," Mower said.

The water level already is 8 feet higher than the same time last year.

In the first half of June alone, snowmelt runoff, increased outflows upstream from Fontenelle Reservoir, and decreased outflows at the Gorge have raised water levels nearly 3 feet.

Unless otherwise posted, dispersed camping regulations on most BLM Wyoming-administered public lands including around the Gorge, allow for a 14-day occupancy limit within a 28-day period.

The limit is reached either through several separate visits, or 14 days of continuous occupancy, during the 28-day period.

Campers may leave their personal property unattended for up to 72 hours, but the length of time property is left unattended also counts toward the 14-day camping limit.

After 14 days, campers must then move outside of a 5-mile radius from their previous location.

For more details on recreating on public lands in Wyoming, please visit the BLM’s website at blm.gov/wyoming.

For the latest updates on water levels at Flaming Gorge, please visit their water database website.