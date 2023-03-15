Mimi’s House Closes Permanently, Donates to United Way

Mimi's House, which for three years has provided services for unaccompanied homeless youth in central Wyoming, has closed permanently, according to an announcement on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

“The decision to close did not come easily,” Board Secretary Chynna Dobson said.

“As individuals, the board remains committed to the vision our founder Miamie Sleep had toward helping these young people," Dobson said.

After it liquidates its assets, Mimi’s House board of directors will donate the nonprofit's funds to The United Way of Natrona County.

“We want this donation to honor our amazing donors and have asked United Way to restrict it to assisting organizations that target youth who are either homeless or at risk of facing homelessness in Natrona County," Board President Lisa Scroggins said.

The board decided to suspend services after its executive director left, according to the announcement.

The board tried to find sustainable funding, address issues with the property, and update its policies and procedures.

However, however, circumstances prevented reopening.

In September, Mimi's House announced it would temporarily suspend its in-home service.

Board member Crystal Bratvold said the organization has provided good services but could not get the money it needed.

However, Mimi's House raised community awareness about homeless youth in Natrona County, Bratvold said. "With that new awareness, we were able to generate significant grass-roots community support.”

Mimi's House opened in December 2019 to provide a supportive, home-like environment including teaching young people essential life skills and guiding them toward more stable lives.

Before that, options for long-term housing and guidance for unaccompanied youth in Natrona County were very limited.

Since then another organization with a similar mission has opened for local homeless and unaccompanied youth.

The need remains, according to the announcement.

The donation of Mimi's House assets will help at-risk youth in Natrona County and will help United Way shape the future of the community.

“We are deeply honored & humbled to have been selected as the recipient from Mimi’s House,” said United Way Executive Director Nikki Hawley.

