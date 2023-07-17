Casper Family Aquatic Center Closes for the Rest of 2023

The Casper Family Aquatic Center, will close to the public beginning today for the rest of the year for essential construction and maintenance projects, according to a news release from the City of Casper.

This marks the first phase of the construction project; the work crews will complete the second phase next summer.

Edwin Luers, Recreation Supervisor, expressed his apologies for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the Aquatic Center.

"We understand that the closure may disrupt our patrons' routines and summer plans," Luers said.

"However, these necessary upgrades and maintenance are crucial to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone, he said. "We appreciate the public's support and patience throughout the construction process, made possible by the passage of the One Cent funds."

The Aquatic Center will undergo a comprehensive renovation focusing on crucial elements such as the roof, windows, slide tower, windows, the heating ventilation air conditioning system, and structural support.

While the main facility remains closed, patrons are encouraged to utilize the outdoor pools for the remainder of the summer.

Marion Kreiner Pool -- open until Aug. 12.

Mike Sedar Pool -- open until Sept. 16.

Paradise Valley Pool -- open until Aug.

Washington Pool -- open until Aug. 12.

