Two Casper College Cowboys Win $$$ at Cheyenne Frontier Days

A pair of Canadians who headed south to advance their skills on bucking horses and go to school at Casper College made the most of their progressive round appearances at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Saddle-bronc rider Q Taylor and bareback rider Ethan Mazurenko finished in the top four of their sets and have spots in the CFD semifinals this weekend. Getting to the semi-finals isn't easy considering the quality of the contestants at Frontier Days. The stock is top notch and these guys have a golden opportunity to score. Taylor carded an 83.5 in the first performance of the saddle bronc and picked up $1471 while Ethan Mazurenko had an 81 in the bareback in the 2nd perf and won $204.



