Casper College Alum Breaks CFD Arena Record in Breakaway Roping

Sundance, Wyoming's Peggy Garman set a breakaway roping record at Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday morning with a three-second flat run which broke the existing record by 4 tenths of a second. It was a solid effort to say the least considering Garman had a no-time in her first run. She won the wild card round in which just twelve of 140 ropers advanced to afternoon performances starting Saturday at 'The Daddy.' Garman is an alum of Casper College where she spent two years on the rodeo team and she is the top 75 in the WPRA standings.. It may be some time before a smile leaves her face."

LOOK: VIntage Postcards Showing-Off Cheyenne Frontier Days Through the Years Postcards have been a thing since the mid-1800s. Sending pictures and short messages on card-stock paper to friends and families really took off in the first half of the 20th century. While not quite as popular today, they still exist, and collecting postcards even has a special name, Deltiology

Postcards were made for a lot of things, like vacation destinations and events. Cheyenne Frontier Days was the source of many. On the auction site eBay we found a lot of vintage postcards with fascinating pictures of Cheyenne and the Daddy of 'Em All.