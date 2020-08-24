Casper’s Hadley Furnival Excels at Gillette Junior Rodeo [VIDEO]

Casper's Hadley Furnival has two more years of high school and her already proven skills with a rope were superbly exhibited at the Energy Capital Junior Rodeo in Gillette last weekend. Furnival was a Wyoming high school alternate breakaway roper at the nationals in Oklahoma. At the Thar Ranch Productions competition on Sunday, Furnival saved her best for last, clocking out a 2.47-second run, 9.310 on three to win the senior breakaway average. In her prep career, Furnival also has competed in the pole bending and the team roping.