UPDATE: Missing Casper Woman Has Been Found

UPDATE:

Kiera Grogan with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office has announced that Keisha McKinsey has been located and is back with her family.

Original Story Below:

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing Casper woman.

That's according to a press release from the NCSO, which states that "On March 23rd at approximately 9pm Keisha McKinsey left her house on foot to go for a walk. The last known contact her family had with her was in the late hours of March 23rd through texting."

The release stated that McKinsey was reported as a missing person to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office on the evening of March 24th .McKinsey is described as a 26-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'9" and weighs 230 pounds.

McKinsey has a tattoo of a 'thumbs up' on the back of her neck, as well as a tattoo that says 'Reggie' on her right forearm.

The release notes that McKinsey is in need of medication that was left at home.

If you have seen McKinsey, or have any information on here whereabouts, the NCSO asks that you please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at 307-277-8477 or via their website.

Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists in the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

Photo Courtesy of the NCSO Photo Courtesy of the NCSO loading...