Casper Woman Admits Assaulting Pregnant Teen, Takes Plea Deal

A Casper woman said using methamphetamine to replace Adderall led to her assaulting a pregnant teenager in October.

Jerri Lynn Hill, 39, pleaded to aggravated assault in Natrona County District Court Tuesday. The victim in the case was born in 2002, though court documents do not provide a specific birthdate.

As a part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Hill will likely receive a 3- to 5-year suspended prison sentence and serve three years of supervised probation. However, prosecutors can invoke a cold plea provision should Hill violate any conditions of her bond or potential probation.

A cold plea provision allows prosecutors to ask for the maximum sentence — in this case, 10 years in prison — if Hill violates any bond conditions.

During Tuesday's hearing, Hill said she didn't remember much of the incident because she was heavily under the influence of methamphetamine. She said she was using meth as a substitute for Adderall.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper police officers were called to Wyoming Medical Center on the afternoon of Oct. 5. A doctor in the labor and delivery unit told police that the alleged victim was 29 weeks pregnant and that Hill assaulted her.

The doctor additionally told officers that the alleged victim was suffering from pregnancy complications due to the assault and that she may have to be taken to a hospital in Denver.

The affidavit alleges the incident stemmed from Hill getting into a dispute in a restaurant parking lot. When the victim tried to calm Hill, Hill allegedly yelled at the victim before hitting her in the stomach. According to the affidavit, the situation quickly de-escalated and Hill and the alleged victim went to an apartment in Casper.

When they got to the apartment, the affidavit says, Hill again grew angry and came running at the alleged victim before assaulting her. Court documents say Hill punched the alleged victim in the face several times.

Hill also allegedly pushed the victim into a wall, slamming her back into her stomach.

A witness who knew both Hill and the alleged victim said that was not the first time Hill assaulted the victim. Hill also reportedly said," I don't care if she's pregnant. I'll still beat her a--," referring to the alleged victim.

After the incident, the affidavit says the alleged victim drove herself to the hospital.

When police spoke to Hill in a Natrona County Detention Center holding cell, she allegedly became combative and threatened to take a police officer.

"Hill stated, 'Bye Felicia,'" the affidavit says. "Hill advised that she was done answering questions."

Before the hearing ended, District Court Judge Daniel Forgey agreed to modify Hill's bond to a $5,000 signature bond.

Hill's public defender, Joseph Cole, said Hill is not a danger to the victim as there is a no-contact order between her and the victim. The public defender also said that the baby has been born, but did not elaborate on its condition.