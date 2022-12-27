Casper Wind Blows Trampoline into Power Lines, Alley Between 8th and 9th Street Closed Temporarily

Casper Fire-EMS units were called to the 2400 block of E. 9th street at 1:20pm for a report of a trampoline that had blown into power lines and was hung on the line.

Rocky Mountain Power has been notified.

The alley between 8th and 9th streets will be closed from S. Missouri St. to S. Nebraska St. until technicians clear the hazard.

If you've lived here longer than two weeks you know that Casper gets some pretty gnarly wind gusts.

"Today is one of those days" read a post from Casper Fire-EMS, who captured the above picture.

Gusts have been recorded at over 80mph along Wyoming Boulevard.

The wind will continue through tomorrow, said the agency, sharing tips:

Secure anything loose outside of your home. This includes, but is not limited to: propane barbecue grills, trampolines, dog houses/chicken coops, temporary fencing, above-ground pools, basically anything that is not bolted to a concrete foundation .

. Check your home's emergency kit, be prepared if electrical service is interrupted.

Avoid prolonged exposure underneath tall trees or heavily-forested areas. This includes areas of urban forestry in the city.

Do not operate any lightweight, high-profile vehicles.

keep both hands on your steering wheel. Expect unexpected wind gusts to impact your vehicle's line of travel.

report downed power lines to Rocky Mountain Power at 1-877-508-5088. If the downed power line poses a risk to the public, or has created a dangerous condition, call 911

