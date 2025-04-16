Casper to adjust water rates for seasonal outdoor uses

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council voted on Tuesday to adjust water rates for seasonal outdoor facilities, providing the water at a lower cost than the standard retail water service rates.

According to the new rate schedule, water services provided exclusively for seasonal use at outdoor facilities will incur a minimum charge of $10.68 for the first 1,500 gallons of water used during each monthly period of the year, and on which there won’t be a discount, and $4.13 per 1,000 gallons for each 1,000 gallons consumed in months thereafter.

Facilities can include parks, athletic fields, cemeteries and recreation opportunities owned and operated by the city. Seasonal Services can include seasonal restrooms, irrigation, concession stands, outdoor pool use and more.

The standard retail water service rate is also $10.68 for the first 1,500 gallons used, but with a rate of $5.03 per 1,000 gallons consumed after that.

In a staff memo, Casper Chief Operating Officer Tom Brauer said this change is consistent with demand adjustments and conservation policies, and also considered public benefit. The memo states that the change isn’t expected to have a significant impact on the overall water fund balance.

The rate change will go into effect June 1.

Night Skiing at Hogadon Basin Ski Area March 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain The Alzheimer's Association is sharing tips for how to be your own brain health advocate in 2025. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media