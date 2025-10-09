Join The Excitement At The Special Olympics In Casper Happening RIGHT NOW
For the next few days nearly 700 Wyoming athletes will be in Casper competing at the Fall State Tournament and giving it their all.
Sports include bocce, bowling, cycling, and soccer.
The afternoon action takes place at the North Casper park and and El Marko bowling lanes.
See a full schedule of events here.
The 2025 State Fall Tournament Victory Banquet is this Thursday starting at 6pm at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds! The theme this year is Sports Fanatic, so make sure to come dressed in your favorite sports jersey, sports gear, coordinate a team costume, or as your favorite celebrity athlete!
The official Special Olympics Athlete Oath is a well-known quote: "Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt". This motto encapsulates the spirit of the Special Olympics, which focuses on participation, courage, and the pursuit of personal bests rather than just winning
Beyond the competition, participants experience the joy of demonstrating their skills, developing physical and social fitness, creating meaningful friendships, and celebrating their courage and accomplishments in a world that highlights their talents, not their disabilities.
Athletes find joy in the physical activity and demonstrate courage by competing, showcasing their growth and dedication.
Find out more about how you can get involved here.
