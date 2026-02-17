Snow Is Finally On The Way For Casper And Beyond

After weeks of unseasonably warm, dry weather, snow is finally in the forecast for Casper and much of central Wyoming.

Forecasters say snow is expected to begin arriving in Casper on Wednesday, Feb. 18, with the potential for continued accumulation through the end of the week. While early projections don’t call for groundbreaking totals, the system is expected to deliver more snow than many lower-elevation communities east of the Continental Divide have seen in quite some time.

The change comes after a record-warm and dry winter across central Wyoming. In Casper and surrounding areas, prolonged dry conditions have left landscapes exposed and vulnerable. Experts have warned that without meaningful moisture, early drying could increase the risk of spring wildfires.

Mountain regions in central and western Wyoming have fared better. Snowpack in higher elevations remains near average, offering some stability for long-term water supply. However, conditions in lower basins tell a different story. Parts of the North Platte region have reported snowpack levels ranging from just 35 to 63 percent of average for this time of year — levels described as critically below normal.

Adding to the week’s changing weather pattern, high wind warnings remained in effect across portions of the area through Tuesday evening, underscoring the volatile conditions leading up to the incoming system.

A broader shift toward colder and more seasonable temperatures is expected to take hold late Wednesday and continue through the weekend. While this round of moisture won’t erase long-term deficits, it could provide much-needed relief for dry soils and help reduce early-season fire concerns.

For many in Casper, the return of snow signals a welcome — and necessary — reminder that winter isn’t over just yet.

