NUMBERS ARE IN: Another Record-Breaking Year for CNFR Attendance in Casper

The College National Finals Rodeo had another record-breaking year, with 25,912 total tickets being sold to the 2025 event.

CNFR directly contributed $2,962,145 into the local Casper economy from June 15-21, 2025, with top spending in lodging, transportation, food & beverage, retail and recreation, according to Visit Casper.

“The sport of rodeo is alive and well in Casper and Wyoming,” said Jim Dewey Brown, NIRA Commissioner. “CNFR 2025 was another incredible event and brought the top college rodeo athletes and coaches to Casper, as well as spectators who traveled from near and far to support the rodeo.”

“CNFR is one of Casper’s most iconic events,” said Annette Pitts, CEO of Visit Casper. “It’s an honor to celebrate and honor the sport of rodeo, while welcoming the best college athletes to the heart of Wyoming.”

Visit Casper works collaboratively with NIRA and the Ford Wyoming Center to effectively market CNFR and make it a must-attend event during the summer season, while spectators enjoy a week of the best college rodeo action in the U.S. Top markets for 2025 ticket sales included Casper/Riverton, Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Twin Falls, Rapid City, Portland, Houston, Idaho Falls and Los Angeles.

CNFR takes place annually in June, with 400 of the best college cowgirls and cowboys from all around the country coming to Casper to compete at the Ford Wyoming Center. Athletes compete in a variety of events, including saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying.

College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino