Casper Resident and Pets Displaced After Kitchen Fire

Casper Fire-EMS recently announced that Casper firefighters responded to a fire on Saturday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a press release from Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that at approximately 4:00 PM, firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of Derrington Avenue.

"Firefighters arrived to find a fire burning in the kitchen and attic of the home," the release noted. "Firefighters quickly attacked and extinguished the fire. A single occupant evacuated prior to Casper Fire-EMS arrival."

The release stated that multiple pets were located inside of the residence and were returned to the owner. There were no reported injuries.

Casper Fire-EMS firefighters responded to the scene with 5 units, as well as the on-duty battalion chief, and an investigator with the Natrona County Interagency Investigation Task Force.

Additionally, firefighters were assisted by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, the Casper Police Department, telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communications Center, and technicians from Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy.

"Due to the damage to the interior of the structure, the resident was unable to return home," the release stated. "The resident is receiving assistance from the Natrona County Burn Fund and the Natrona County Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation."

Casper Fire-EMS reminded homeowners and renters to utilize working smoking alarms.

"Smoke alarms should be located on every floor of your residence, in common living areas and in sleeping areas," the release stated. "Test your smoke alarms monthly to ensure they are in good working order. If you have older smoke detectors, change the batteries twice yearly. Newer smoke detectors come equipped with batteries that may last up to 10 years without replacement."