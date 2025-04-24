Casper Rec Center Invites you to Annual Spring Craft Festival

The Casper Recreation Center is excited to welcome the community to the annual Spring Craft Festival on Saturday, May 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1801 E. 4th Street.

This free, family-friendly event offers a wide variety of unique, handcrafted items including pottery, jewelry, paintings, handmade soaps, baked treats, and other one-of-a-kind creations made by local artisans.

“This is the perfect opportunity to get out of the house, support local small businesses, and enjoy a fun community atmosphere—and just in time for Mother’s Day!” said Mariah Spearman, recreation coordinator at the Casper Recreation Center.

In addition to shopping, families can take advantage of a supervised Kids’ Play Area, open during festival hours for just $3 per child, per hour. Children will enjoy crafts, games, and bouncy houses under the care of the Recreation Center’s Adventure Camp leaders—giving parents a chance to shop at their leisure.

The Spring Craft Festival is presented in partnership with the Community Recreation Foundation, whose support helps keep many of Casper’s recreation opportunities affordable through scholarships and program funding.

